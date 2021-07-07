BEN HUR — A Lee County man died late Tuesday after his SUV struck several vehicles and a residence.
Rocky Lee Allen Wood, 33, died at the scene of the 10:27 p.m. crash, according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Shelby Crouch.
Crouch said Wood was driving a 1998 Jeep Cherokee through the Ben Hur area east of Route 644 when it ran off the right side of westbound Route 58A. The Jeep then struck four unoccupied vehicles before hitting an unoccupied residence.
Crouch said Wood was not wearing a seatbelt when he was ejected from the Jeep.
The crash is still under investigation by the VSP.