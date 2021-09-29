JONESVILLE — Lee County Airport will host a fly-in and drive-in on Saturday to highlight progress toward expanding airport facilities for public and emergency use.
The Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Car Show follows July’s fly-in to showcase the airport, Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Chairperson Lora Woods said Tuesday. The Airport Commission and Board of Supervisors have worked with the Industrial Development Authority on grant applications to the USDA and state Department of Aviation for $117,000 to expand fuel facilities at the airport, she said.
“We’re getting closer to funding for jet A fuel capability and we’re hoping that will come through in the next couple of months,” Woods said. “We’ve also started pricing hangar construction for when we can expand that space too.”
Woods said the jet fuel capability will allow Lee County Airport to serve turbine-powered helicopters used by the State Police and the Air Evac medical helicopter service that now provide medevac services in the county.
Weather conditions between the county and Air Evac’s normal Kentucky bases have caused delays at times for response to medical emergencies, Woods said, and having jet A fuel capability would allow temporary basing at LCA.
County officials have said expanding hangar space and fuel services with the airport’s existing 5,000-ft runway will provide an economic development asset to attract businesses.
Woods said the car show will add another attraction for the public to come see the airport and its potential.
Saturday’s event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with music, food vendors, and no admission fee. The car show has no entry fee for contestants, and prizes will be awarded for the top 10 vehicles. Judging begins at 2 p.m.
Fly-In participating pilots will be eligible for a 10-cent-per-gallon discount for refueling on Saturday.
