KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Fire Department wants to remind you to “Learn the sounds of fire safety.”
That’s because it’s the theme of this year’s Fire Prevention Week, which runs from Oct. 3 through Oct. 9. The KFD is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote the campaign that aims to educate you about simple but important actions you can take to keep yourself and others safe.
“What do the sounds mean? Is there a beep or a chirp coming out of your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm? Knowing the difference can save you, your home, and your family,” said Lorraine Carli, vice-president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA.
The KFD encourages all residents to embrace the 2021 Fire Prevention Week theme.
“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise — a beeping sound or a chirping sound — you must take action,” said Barry Brickey, public education officer for the KFD. “Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond.”
THE SOUNDS OF SAFETY
To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box or search the brand and model online. Here are some safety tips you can follow to better protect you and your family.
• A continuous set of three loud beeps means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.
• A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.
• All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.
• Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.
• Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
The KFD is hosting a series of events in support of this year’s campaign, including these throughout the month of October:
• Fire station tours for school groups and visits.
• Homeschool station tours on Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. at Fire Station 2, and on Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. at Fire Station 1.
• The Kingsport Public Library’s preschool story time on Oct. 5 at 10:30 a.m.
• Kingsport amateur radio Fire Prevention Week broadcast from Fire Station 2 on Oct. 6 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Kingsport, contact Brickey by phone at (423) 224-2820 or by email at [email protected]. For more information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit www.fpw.org.