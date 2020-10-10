KINGSPORT — Summer is officially over. Time to start raking those leaves.
Kingsport will begin its annual bulk leaf collection on Oct. 12 and end it on Jan. 15. The service will begin on the western side of town and move east as the days and weeks go on.
Each year, the city aims to go through each neighborhood about nine times, collecting around 2,000 tons of leaves. Crews pick up leaves raked to the curb, working six routes throughout the city.
There are no set days or times for leaf collection, and depending on volume and availability of equipment, the turnaround for the service can run as short as a week to up to three weeks during peak season. Typically, it takes the city about 15 working days to complete a cycle.
FOLLOW THESE RULES
• Place leaves within 8 feet of the edge of the street, but not in the street. Raking leaves into the roadway is a violation of city ordinance and you could incur liability by blocking the traffic lane.
• Do not cover any catch basins, drainage tiles or rake the leaves in the storm sewer.
• Keep all leaf piles clean and free of trash, limbs or other yard debris. This will help speed collection times.
• Bagged leaves are acceptable as well, and they should be placed at curbside on the customer’s regularly scheduled trash collection day, every other week.
• Do not use leaves as cover for extension cords and yard decorations.
Kingsport uses three automated vacuum trucks, one non-automated vacuum truck and two tag-along leaf collection trucks.
City crews can collect anywhere from 1,800 to 2,000 tons of leaves each season, depending on how much rain falls. Wet leaves simply weigh more.
Once the leaves are collected, crews take them to the demolition landfill, where they are mulched and used in landscaping projects across the city or sold to the public.
For more information on where trucks are working each day, call the Leaf Line at 224-2429 or go to www.kingsporttn.gov.