KINGSPORT — The Leadership Kingsport program that the Kingsport Chamber oversees is honoring a longtime volunteer and community leader with the Distinguished Leadership Award.
Debbie Waggoner has been volunteering her time for more than 45 years to organizations such as the Downtown Kingsport Association, Junior League of Kingsport, Miracle Field and PETWORKS Animal Services.
“Debbie means so much to this community,” said Vanessa Bennett, executive director of operations and talent development with the Kingsport Chamber. “She has a huge heart and simply just wants to help others. She has been a longtime supporter of Leadership Kingsport and even completed our adult program twice.”
The Kingsport Chamber began distributing the annual Distinguished Leadership Award in 1989. Recipients of the award must be a graduate of Leadership Kingsport; act as a model for servant leadership; contribute a substantial number of service hours to the community; demonstrate service in professional and community activities; and have integrity.
A committee of Leadership Kingsport graduates reviews nominations for the honor.
The chamber oversees several leadership programs such as S.H.O.U.T.! to develop leadership skills in high school sophomores, juniors and seniors; and Y.E.L.L.! Mayor’s Youth Council, which consists of S.H.O.U.T. graduates who continue to serve the community.
The chamber also oversees Leadership Kingsport, which develops community leaders, and PEAK, which promotes young professionals.
The Kingsport Chamber is comprised of two nonprofit organizations that work to support the community in a number of ways.
More Information
For more information on the Kingsport Chamber, go to KingsportChamber.org or call (423) 392-8800. They can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.