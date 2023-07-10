Fun Fest parade 2021 crowd

The 2021 Fun Fest parade brought a crowd to Downtown Kingsport. Law enforcement and emergency responders are preparing this year for the enormous throngs of people throughout the nine-day festival.

 MARINA WATERS/mwaters@timesnews.net

KINGSPORT - The Kingsport Fun Fest is set to kick off this weekend.

But for law enforcement and emergency responders, preparations for the nine-day event started months earlier.

