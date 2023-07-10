KINGSPORT - The Kingsport Fun Fest is set to kick off this weekend.
But for law enforcement and emergency responders, preparations for the nine-day event started months earlier.
Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said the department will be operating at an increased level to make sure the festival is safe for the public.
“KPD will be providing over 1,600-man hours of security and traffic control support toward Fun Fest,” Patton said.
Emergency agencies expected to be on site for the entire festival includes the KPD, Kingsport Fire Department, Sullivan County EMS, Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency and the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew. The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, along with the Sullivan and Hawkins counties Sheriff’s Departments, will also provide additional law enforcement officers through mutual aid agreements.
Planning security for the event starts early.
Patton said there are two supervising officers assigned almost full-time to overseeing security leading up and throughout the event.
“They look at successes and shortcomings of years past and try to build on the successes and improve on any identified shortcomings,” Patton said.
He said throughout the festival, most events where a significant amount of people are expected or where traffic may be affected will be manned with officers and emergency personnel.
The police presence could amount to two officers at smaller events or as many as 50 during the final concert and fireworks.
As technology keeps progressing, so does the technology with law enforcement. Patton said throughout the event there will be specialized teams, along with specialized equipment, deployed throughout the city.
He said there always can be problems, though. Because it is held mid-summer there is always extreme heat and the chance of thunderstorms to deal with.
“The vast majority of people who attend these events are just there to relax and have a good time,” Patton said. “But we unfortunately have to deal with a few rule breakers each year as well.”
Even though area law enforcement will have some busy days and nights supporting Fun Fest, it doesn’t mean other areas will slip, Patton said.
He said the department will maintain fully staffed platoons of patrol officers on duty around the clock.
“The daily workings of the Kingsport Police Department will continue to operate business as usual,” Patton said.
