BLOUNTVILLE — Great benefits. Great advancement opportunities. Great health care insurance.
These are all the things area police agencies try to tell potential recruits to draw them into a law enforcement career.
But, increasingly, it’s not working.
“I see a big shift in generations and in society,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said this week. “People just aren’t willing to work nights, weekends, holidays, shift work…”
At least the last few years, agencies such as the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Kingsport Police Department have seen it become increasingly harder to recruit patrol and corrections officers.
In the last few weeks, Sullivan County has started talks about increasing pay for its officers, while last year the Kingsport Police Department added pay and reformed its benefits in order to become more attractive to candidates.
Sullivan County currently has 28 open positions, Cassidy said.
This becomes a problem because it can lead to more work for current officers, burning them out. Then they face problems with being competitive against other neighboring agencies, many who are paying more.
“It’s hard when you start out at $38,500,” Cassidy said.
Sullivan County deputies currently start out at around $18.30 an hour, compared to $20 to $21 an hour at the Kingsport Police Department.
Cassidy said that may be a starting point for Sullivan County deputies.
“I think $20, $21 an hour is a good place to start,” he said.
RECRUITING STEPS
The need for officers has led many departments to reform benefits and relax standards. Cassidy said for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, it started allowing officers to have tattoos. He said upon reviewing the practice, he didn’t see any reason not to allow it, as long as the tattoos remained professional in appearance.
Lt. Justin McConnell, with the Kingsport Police Department, said reforms for the city and the police department included reenrolling in the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System with a Public Safety Bridge, which allows more benefits between the ages of 55 to 62.
Employees have access to an employee health clinic at no additional cost. Over the summer, the police department also implemented an “expedited hiring” process with applications being reviewed constantly as manpower dictates.
“This is a departure from the twice per year testing that was previously conducted by the Kingsport Police Department,” McConnell said.
COMPETITION
Even law enforcement agencies see competition between each other in order to attract candidates.
Records show that currently Sullivan County starts out at $38,521 annually. Kingsport officers start out at $42,120 annually. Washington County deputies start out at $42,940 annually. Greene County starts at $40,435 annually.
Hawkins County pays $34,000 a year for starting pay and Carter County starts at $38,304 annually.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation start at $65,000 annually, which has drawn some deputies and officers out of local agencies.
Cassidy said it’s pay more than anything that is attracting candidates. He said they look at that more than the benefits provided. So, it’s tough to compete.
“They’re just looking at the dollar amount,” he said. “What’s going in my account.”
Law enforcement agencies have tougher roads in recruiting, as well.
McConnell said the trend for lower numbers of candidates started almost two decades ago. But its even worse now with a negative portrayal of officers and police in the media and an ever changing world with technology.
“The ease of posting to video sites such as YouTube has put law enforcement in the spotlight and officers are scrutinized on a daily basis in addition to the inherent dangers of being a police officer,” he said.
That’s led the Kingsport Police Department to install training to help officers have the skills and knowledge needed to do their jobs.
For the sheriff’s office, the need for recruiting will be even more needed in the future, Cassidy said.
The county is currently building a new jail, which will house more than 600 prisoners. He said once it is completed it will need an additional 25 to 30 corrections officers to man the facility.
The time to start preparing for that will be now, not later, he said.
“Once it’s complete, we want these applicants ready to go,” he said. “Not just hire them that day and hope for the best.”