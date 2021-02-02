POUND — With three years of audits unfinished and a budget passed six months late, Pound town officials have gotten news of two more sources of fiscal pressure stemming from plans to upgrade the town sewer system.
Wise-based civil engineering firm Thompson & Litton is seeking payment of $58,975 in engineering fees dating to August 2018, according to a Jan. 22 email from T&L Senior Project Manager Eric Price to Town Manager Jane Bennett; Town Council members Glenn Cantrell, Danny Stanley and Clifton Cauthorne; and Tim McAfee, who is town attorney and town police officer.
Price, in the email, said the fees come from town officials’ approval as far back as 2018 for T&L to conduct preliminary engineering services for a proposed upgrade to Pound’s sewer plant and extension of sewer service to the Lower Bold Camp area.
Neither project has begun except for preliminary engineering.
Price said the actual plant and service projects have been on hold since Feb. 26, 2020, after town officials met with state Department of Environmental Quality officials to see how a schedule could be set to start the two projects. Another meeting was held on May 27, 2020, Price stated, to discuss an April 2020 notice of violation connected to the town sewer system.
“At both of these meetings, the issue of the Town’s audits were discussed as the critical path to move the projects forward,” Price wrote. “It is my understanding that the Town has made only minor advancements in getting the audits caught up.”
In previous town council meetings in 2020 and January, delays in getting the town’s 2017-2018 fiscal year audit have been the subject of controversy as council members have debated whether that year’s audit results should be presented in-person by the auditor or by other means.
Price noted that the past-due invoices were specifically for preliminary engineering on the Lower Bold Camp project since the sewer plant engineering fees were paid through interim financing the town obtained around 2018 pending funding for the Lower Bold Camp project.
“It was assumed that this loan closing would take place within a reasonable time frame from the completion of the plans.” Price wrote. “Obviously, this assumption has not held true.”
Price, in the email, requested payment of the invoices in full before June 30.
Bennett on Monday confirmed that the interim financing for the T&L sewer plant engineering is the source of another financial demand on the town — a $400,000 loan originally secured from banking company BB&T to cover the T&L sewer plant work and later taken over by New Peoples Bank.
Bennett on Monday confirmed that New Peoples Bank has requested the town begin making principal payments in addition to interest payments on the loan.
Bennett, in a Jan. 28 email to council members and Mayor Stacey Carson, wrote that she and Town Clerk/Treasurer Jessica Adams had talked with new Peoples Bank officials about the loan.
“This payment must come out of the sewer fund,” Bennett wrote. “Jessica will look at the budget numbers to come up with a figure. We will keep you posted on the figure she comes up with.”