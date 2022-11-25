HILTONS — The Twin Creeks Stringband will soon take the stage for the final show of the season at the Carter Family Fold.
The band will perform traditional music and tunes made for flat footing on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for the music venue’s last show of the 2022 season. The 2023 season is expected to begin in February.
The group hails from Southwest Virginia, where the band’s hard-driving bluegrass and country music has been handed down for generations. Most of those gatherings of family and friends carrying on the mountain music tradition were located in the Dryhill and Ferrum areas of Franklin County, Virginia.
One day, while playing music and having fun, some of the musicians were falling behind, a release from the Carter Fold said. That’s when one musician, Edgar Crowe, said he was going to call the group the “Dry Hill Draggers.” In 1981, Jimmy Body, his brother, Billy, and their band members established the group, the Dry Hill Draggers. The name stuck for over 30 years.
The band produced more than seven albums, performed at the World’s Fair in Knoxville in 1982 and at festivals and venues around the country and eventually transformed into the Twin Creeks Stringband.
Today, the Twin Creeks Stringband includes Jared Boyd — grandson of Jimmy Boyd and a third-generation clawhammer banjo player — his father, Stacy Boyd, on the upright bass, Chris Prillaman on fiddle and Jason Hambrick on guitar and vocals.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Forrester’s mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country/folk/gospel music alive for future generations. The family also upholds A.P. Carter’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright” and to allow disabled guests to enjoy the show free of charge.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. For more information, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org.