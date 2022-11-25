Twin Creeks Stringband

The Twin Creeks Stringband will once again perform at the Carter Family Fold, closing out the 2022 season.

HILTONS — The Twin Creeks Stringband will soon take the stage for the final show of the season at the Carter Family Fold.

The band will perform traditional music and tunes made for flat footing on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for the music venue’s last show of the 2022 season. The 2023 season is expected to begin in February.

Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. For more information, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org.