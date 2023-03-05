For Bristol Now
BRISTOL, Va. — Strong odors emanating from the Bristol landfill will likely dissipate in the next year, experts said Thursday, but work may continue for the next decade.
Experts Craig Benson and Bob Gardner answered several questions during the city of Bristol, Virginia’s second landfill open house. Nearly 30 people from both sides of the state line attended the event.
Odors from the landfill are expected to disappear in the next year, but Benson said the work will not be over then.
“Once we get the sidewall system finished and install the cap, that part of it will be done. The likelihood that you will have odor complaints at that point is pretty small,” Benson said.
Benson told residents that odor complaints at another landfill ended after gas wells were completed and the cap added.
The city recently said the Phase 1 sidewall odor mitigation system is fully operational, and testing has begun to ensure the system is working properly. Landfill gas wellheads were also installed and tied into the existing gas system, the city said.
In addition, newly installed valves will allow the horizontal collectors now connected into the existing landfill gas collection system to be tuned and adjusted to optimize gas recovery.
Work continues on Phase 2, with efforts focused on excavating and installing a lower horizontal perimeter gas collection perforated pipe along the southern and eastern walls of the quarry, the city said. Approximately 1,100 feet of the lower collector for Phase 2 has been installed at the southern end of the quarry landfill.
The city, which faces lawsuits from Bristol, Tennessee, and the Virginia attorney general’s office, continues to provide updates on the ongoing issues at bristolvalandfill.org.
The cities of Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia, are in mediation after a federal judge ordered them to do so on Jan. 3. Bristol, Tennessee, filed suit in U.S. District Court on May 26, 2022.
A temporary injunction was instituted in June 2022. Bristol, Virginia, has been working on several items at the landfill under the direction of a state panel of experts.
Experts Benson and Gardner have participated in two open houses, which the city has coordinated to inform residents about efforts at the landfill.
The ongoing work at the landfill is expected to cost the city an additional $31 million, City Manager Randy Eads said Thursday.
“These things cost money,” Eads said. “They cost real money.”
He added, “Here we are being frank. The city doesn’t have $31 million to do what we need to do by the end of December.”
The city manager said the city will have to take action to raise funds for the project, which could include raising taxes or borrowing money. The project will “impact every single person on the Virginia side of the line,” he said.
One issue concerning residents is communication about efforts at the landfill. Resident Jackie Nophlin said the city needs to find other means to share updates with residents. Not everyone has access to the city’s website, she said.
Mike Dean, a member of the citizen group Hope for Bristol, asked why the city doesn’t monitor air quality. Instead, he said citizens have been raising funds to rent air monitoring equipment themselves.
“What are they doing for the community?” Dean asked of the city.
Other attendees asked several questions on why the city has not provided air purifiers or hotel vouchers for residents. Eads responded that money is an issue.
Eads urged Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia, residents to speak to their state and federal representatives about funding.
Gardner and Benson reiterated several times during the meeting that the landfill will never reopen, and the work being done now will keep that from happening.