In the hallways and classrooms of Lawrence County High School in Louisa, Kentucky, where he’s a civics teacher, kids call him Mr. Prince.
Onstage and on his new record, “Go West,” David Prince goes by Laid Back Country Picker.
Accompanied by his wife, Teresa, who’s billed as “Honey,” Laid Back Country Picker returns to the Tri-Cities this weekend. You can enjoy the dazzling pair of rockers on Saturday at Capone’s in Johnson City. They plan to delve deeply into “Go West.”
“It’s a ’70s rock record,” said Prince by phone from his home in Louisa.
Released in December, Laid Back’s “Go West” was initially issued on CD and 8-track.
“It’s doing pretty good for me,” Prince said. “The vinyl will be here in the summer. I’ve listened to that record a lot, and I’m really proud of it.”
As for the 8-tracks made of “Go West,” Prince may have done something that no other artist has done. He acquired a handful of 8-tracks from the past, tapes that already had music on them. Could be that he snagged a Leif Garrett tape or perhaps an Eagles 8-track with “Peaceful Easy Feeling” on it.
Well, then Prince transferred his music from “Go West” onto those 8-tracks. He relabeled them as Laid Back Country Picker’s “Go West” and made them available to his most ardent fans. Faster than Laid Back’s beloved lineup of Ford Crown Victorias can speed out of the holler, they quickly sold out.
“There were 50 of them,” Prince said. “People bought them like crazy. Man, 8-tracks have this sound. I would listen to 8-tracks back in the ’70s. Nothing else sounds quite like them. One of my favorites is Aerosmith’s ‘Toys in the Attic.’ ”
His name lifted from an unreleased Waylon Jennings song called “Laid Back Country Picker,” Prince as Laid Back Country Picker has caused quite a ripple in the music business. For one, a former student-turned-music-star of his, Tyler Childers, opened several enormous doors for him.
“If you look at the picture that’s on all of my T-shirts, my wife said it looks like a laid back country picker. That was before we had the name. Well, I was aware of the song,” Prince said. “Then what made this whole thing happen, Tyler Childers wore the T-shirt. He got his picture with Willie Nelson while he was wearing that T-shirt with me on it.”
Long before Tyler Childers and the Laid Back moniker, Prince played music.
“The first real show I played was in 1982,” Prince said. “I was in high school. We were called Cold Ethyl (after an Alice Cooper song). Instead of going to my high school senior class trip, I played a bar. There was a wet T-shirt contest. I had no idea. It put me on a different course. After that experience, I wanted to be a rock star.”
Eventually, Prince went back to school. By the time of grunge rock and Nirvana, he was a high school civics teacher.
But he never let his dream of music die.
“Yeah, I went back, got my degree in teaching,” Prince said, “but I played music all the while.”
Stylistically, in terms of sound and look, no one strikes like Laid Back Country Picker and Honey. He dresses in black with white boots on one end and a white hat on the other. Honey plays drums, real cool-like. She’s always dressed in a frumpy housecoat, hair done up in vintage curlers, and she wears dark sunglasses. She never smiles while in character.
They’re Joe Cool with loads of bark.
Five years ago, Laid Back Country Picker made his first big splash with the video for the song “Magoffin County Cadillac.” Signed to Childers’ record label, Hickman Holler Records, Laid Back Country Picker found himself a bona fide cult following.
“I had tried to be an English rock star in Appalachia,” Prince said. “Then the first Dwight Yoakam record came out. Then Steve Earle’s ‘Copperhead Road’ came out. And then there were the Kentucky Headhunters came along. They were from Kentucky and loved Led Zeppelin.”
Then Prince met Childers, who was a student in his civics class. They bonded on music, a bond that continues. So, when Childers’ career took off, he thought of his high school civics teacher.
When the Laid Back Country Picker persona and sound materialized, voila! A cult favorite was born. Childers has since welcomed Laid Back and Honey onstage many times.
“The first time Tyler did the Ryman Auditorium, he had us do the first song,” Prince said. “He had 35 minutes, and he gave us the first five. I did ‘Party Line.’ ”
Then, last year, Childers headlined the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. He again turned to his former teacher. Only thing, this time David and Teresa Prince performed as Luna and the Mountain Jets, their longtime band that preceded Laid Back Country Picker.
“That was a mind blower,” David Prince said. “We had a great year, man.”
So now Laid Back Country Picker delivers “Go West.” Such rhythmic rockers as “Amen John Glenn” and “LB’s Truth” bespeak their steeped-in-’70s, guitar-heavy style. You will hear snippets of licks that nod to AC/DC’s Malcolm Young, as well as Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page.
“Free spirits? That’s dead on,” Prince said. “We’re up to try anything. We’re wide open. It’s an adventure at this point.”