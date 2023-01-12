Laid Back Country Picker

The Laid Back Country Picker and his partner in crime, Honey, will perform in the Tri-Cities this week.

 Contributed

In the hallways and classrooms of Lawrence County High School in Louisa, Kentucky, where he’s a civics teacher, kids call him Mr. Prince.

Onstage and on his new record, “Go West,” David Prince goes by Laid Back Country Picker.

