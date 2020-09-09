NASHVILLE — After an increase in prices at the pump ahead of Hurricane Laura, Tennesseans enjoyed the cheapest Labor Day gas prices in 16 years.
The Volunteer State’s average gas price is $1.97, which is 2 cents less than last week, 7 cents more than a month ago and 30 cents less than a year ago, AAA reported.
“Tennessee motorists saw the cheapest Labor Day at the gas pump since 2004,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, in a press release. “Traditionally, Labor Day marks the last big travel weekend of the summer. Moving into fall, we historically see a drop in demand and further savings at the pump. With demand already unseasonably low this summer due to the pandemic, pump prices should remain low.”
Quick facts
• In Tennessee, 86% of gas stations have prices below $2.
• The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.79 for regular unleaded.
• The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.28 for regular unleaded.
• Tennessee shifted to the ninth least expensive market in the nation.
Local averages
• Kingsport-Bristol ($1.96)
• Johnson City ($1.94)
Most expensive gas prices in the state
• Nashville ($2.00)
• Memphis ($1.99)
• Morristown ($1.99)
Least expensive gas prices in the state
• Cleveland ($1.88)
• Chattanooga ($1.91)
• Clarksville ($1.93)
Across the nation
Motorists saw plenty of savings at the pump from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The national gas price average during the unofficial start and stop to summer was $2.15 — the lowest since 2004.
Demand was decimated this summer, which ultimately meant increased supply and cheap gas prices. That trend continues. In its latest report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that demand dropped from 9.16 million barrels per day to 8.79 barrels per day.
While gasoline stocks dropped by 4.3 million barrels to 234.9 million barrels, total supply is 5.2 million barrels more than this time last year, AAA reported.
At $2.21, the national average is 2 cents less than last week, one penny more than last month and 35 cents cheaper than a year ago.
What about oil?
At the end of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude decreased by $1.60 to settle at $39.77 per barrel.
The price of crude decreased in reaction to a decline in the stock market at the end of last week. The price decreased despite EIA’s weekly report, which revealed that total domestic crude inventories dropped by 9.4 million barrels, lowering total domestic stocks to 498.4 million barrels.
For this week, crude prices could decline further if crude demand concerns arise amid another stock market downturn.