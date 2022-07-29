KINGSPORT — Kingsport police said Friday they are attempting to locate four missing children from four cases over the past four months, according to a media release.

The juveniles are Colin Klein, Jaylen Blye, Brileigh Johnson and Breanna Fleming.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video