KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is looking to hire 10 police officers, and if you’re interested in applying, you have until Sunday to do so.
Applications are now being accepted and must be submitted online at the following link: www.governmentjob.com/careers/kingsport.
You must submit a new application whether you’ve applied or tested with the department in the past.
“Currently, all professions are struggling with recruiting and retaining quality personnel. This problem is not limited to law enforcement, and the Kingsport Police Department is certainly no exception,” said Tom Patton, public information officer for the KPD. “We will do our best to fill any existing and upcoming vacancies as quickly as possible, but under no circumstances will we lower our standards or shortcut the vetting process in order to do so.”
INFORMATION ON APPLYING
All applicants must be a U.S. citizen and either already be 21 or turning 21 by no later than April 19, 2022.
Following the Oct. 3 deadline, all applicants will receive a confirmation email, as well as a letter by traditional mail, containing further instructions regarding the upcoming Police Applicant Testing procedures, as well as the exact date that you are to report for testing.
There will not be a written exam as part of this testing process.
All applicants will begin with a physical agility evaluation on Oct. 19. These sessions will take place at Domtar Park (1414 Riverport Road). This evaluation will include a timed one-mile run and a timed quarter-mile obstacle course designed to measure fitness, strength, agility, endurance and perseverance.
If you pass the physical agility evaluation, you’ll be reviewed for eligibility and suitability to move forward to the interview panel phase.
Applicants with the highest combined scores on the physical agility evaluation and interview panel will then be interviewed by the chief of police to determine the final selections. Those ultimately selected will also be subject to a medical examination, psychological evaluation and a thorough background investigation prior to actual hiring.
The current starting salary for police officer trainee is $16.98 per hour or $35,318 annually. If you’re already a certified law enforcement officer, you may be eligible for a salary adjustment to compensate for prior experience.
For additional information, call the city’s human resources department at (423) 229-9401. For information on a career in law enforcement, call the department’s Professional Standards Unit at (423) 229-9433.