The Kingsport Police Department is expanding its charity campaign from what was supposed to be one month last year to four this year. The money raised will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport and Girls Inc.
“Today, more than ever, we see how organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport and Girls Inc. are making a difference in the lives of young people in our community,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said.
No Shave Fall-vember started on Sept. 1, and the KPD relaxed its standards to allow officers to grow and maintain a neatly groomed beard. Also, during the course of the campaign, non- uniformed personnel may wear blue jeans on Friday and a solid-color ribbon for one of the traditionally associated cause awareness colors.
The campaign last year started in November, but because of the success it had, it was extended into December.
Last year’s campaign raised $12,250, which was donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
In order to take part in this year’s campaign, employees are asked to make a $40 donation to the KPD Employee Fund for each month of the campaign. If an employee wishes to participate in all four months, the donation would be $160.
As wearing blue jeans on Friday involves one day per week, that option requires only a $25 donation per month or $100 for all four months.
Arrangements have also been made where citizens, businesses, and other organizations can join the campaign by becoming community partner sponsors.
The following sponsorship tiers are available:
• Diamond Level: $5,000
• Platinum Level: $2,500
• Gold Level: $1,000
• Silver Level: $500
• Bronze Level: $250
• Blue Level: (Individual Officer Matching) $160
According to a press release, Holston Medical Group has already committed to be a Diamond Level Sponsor.
This is the second year that HMG has pledged $5,000 to the campaign. The Kingsport Area Safety Council has committed to be a Gold Level Sponsor, pledging $1,000.
“We anticipate that other community partners will join us in our fundraising efforts throughout the campaign,” a KPD press release stated.
While certainly not required, in addition to their own participation, all KPD employees are being challenged to obtain a Blue Level Sponsorship from a friend or family member to match their own donation.
Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor may contact the KPD Professional Standards Unit at (423) 229-9433. KPD employees will return to traditional grooming and clothing standards on Jan. 1.