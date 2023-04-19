KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is reminding people it will be participating in a community drug take-back initiative from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
This initiative is sponsored by the United Way of Greater Kingsport, the KPD and the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition.
According to a news release, KPD will be staffing three drop-off locations:
Dobyns-Bennett High School
Food City (300 Clinchfield St.)
Food City (1205 N. Eastman)
Before Satruday, area residents are asked to go through their medicine cabinets and inventory medications.
The take-back is a way to safely dispose of any leftover, expired, or otherwise unwanted medications.
This community drug take-back event is open to the public and is an opportunity and the preferred method to safely dispose of any medications that are no longer needed, police said.
The U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration sponsors two National Prescription Drug Take-Back Days each year in April and October.
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Days aim to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
“While the DEA does recognize these two annual days, at the Kingsport Police Department, we like to think of every day as Drug Take-Back Day,” the release stated.
The KPD has participated in drug take-back initiatives since 2010 and installed a drug collection box in the lobby of the Kingsport Justice Center in 2012.
The box is accessible 24/7/365.
To date, KPD has been able to safely incinerate more than 20,000 pounds of leftover, unwanted, or expired medications.
The goals of this program are to keep drugs off the street, prevent overdoses and accidental poisonings, and avoid environmental contamination.
Drugs that can be accepted include prescription, over the counter, vitamins, herbals, supplements and veterinary medications.
Items that are not accepted through this program include needles or sharps, biohazard materials and illegal drugs.