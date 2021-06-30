KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department plans to start cracking down on egregious traffic violations this summer, such as DUI, aggressive driving, excessive noise and modified exhaust systems.
This Summer of Safety traffic enforcement campaign kicks off Thursday and will continue through the end of September. The initiative is necessitated by, and in response to, “our own observations” as well as numerous complaints from the public, said Tom Patton, public information officer for the KPD.
The violations both disturb the peace and threaten public safety, Patton said.
Some of the violations that the department will be prioritizing include:
• Driving under the influence
• Reckless driving
• Drag racing
• Aggressive driving and road rage
• Texting, hands-free violations, and other forms of distracted driving
• Excessive speed
• Child restraint and seat belt violations
• Safety equipment violations
• Excessive noise
• Exhaust systems deliberately modified to blow excessive smoke
During the next three months, Patton said officers will significantly increase their enforcement efforts to address these violations, all in an attempt to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities.
“Our ultimate goal is simple — for the sake of the safety of our city’s motoring public, we expect compliance with the traffic laws and ordinances of the state of Tennessee and the city of Kingsport. Anything less is unsafe and unacceptable,” said Chief of Police Dale Phipps.
While committing some of these violations will result in a simple citation, others could easily lead to jail confinement with expensive fines, court costs and attorney fees.
“While some may find these penalties harsh, if any one of these violations were left unchecked, the alternative could easily be a serious crash with critical injuries or lives lost,” Patton said.