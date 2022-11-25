KOSBE logo

KINGSPORT—The Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship has announced the finalists of the 2022 KOSBE Awards.

“We made a lot of big changes this year and we will continue to improve on our process and approach to choosing the best companies,” KOSBE Advisory Council Chairwoman Jamie Jackson said. “I love how this came together and I look forward to finally revealing the winners. There were some awesome candidates among the businesses we saw.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you