KINGSPORT—The Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship has announced the finalists of the 2022 KOSBE Awards.
“We made a lot of big changes this year and we will continue to improve on our process and approach to choosing the best companies,” KOSBE Advisory Council Chairwoman Jamie Jackson said. “I love how this came together and I look forward to finally revealing the winners. There were some awesome candidates among the businesses we saw.”
This year’s awards were revamped to be more inclusive, KOSBE said in a press release.
For example, categories that were industry-specific or based on gender or age, etc. have been eliminated.
Awards will be presented for: Staying Power, New Business, Gazelle (for exceptional growth), Veteran-Owned, Innovation, Community Impact, and the Pivot award (for overcoming adversity).
These categories will remain the same each year going forward.
The award winners will be announced at a private awards breakfast ceremony catered by Fusion on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 8:30 a.m..
By invitation only, finalists and sponsors will attend the private event.
All invited guests must RSVP by Friday, Dec. 2.
The event will be held at BANQ in downtown Kingsport.
Others will be able to watch the event via Facebook livestream emceed by Rebecca Pepin, News 5 WCYB evening anchor.
Event sponsors include Title Sponsor: Bank of Tennessee; Platinum Sponsor: Truist; Diamond Sponsors: Eastman Credit Union, Food City, and Sync.Space; Gold Sponsors: Pathway Lending, nGaje, Branded, Powell Valley National Bank, and Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council; Silver Sponsors: Champion Chevrolet, Code & Color, Cumberland Marketing, Douthat Insurance, East Tennessee Eye Care, First Horizon, Hillhouse Creative, Hoeppner Law, Honda Kingsport, JamiEvents, Kathy Richards, Millennium Properties Designs LLC, Phil’s Dream Pit, Good Batch Mama, Keddrain Bowen, and Wilson Worley. Friends of KOSBE: Beyond Engagement and Cari Parker.
The KOSBEs promote economic impact by recognizing small businesses that are leading by example and making an extraordinary contribution to the communities they do business in.
These businesses exemplify leadership and excellence in overcoming adversity, and a passion for helping others succeed. Award winners serve as inspirational leaders to other local small businesses, and they model best practices that will progress the region as a whole.
• Abby Maddy & Company, LLC - Stefanie Weakley (Kingsport, TN)
• AFI — Aldebaran Financial Insights - Peter Raber (Kingsport, TN)
• Azlinn Hope- Azlinn Edwards (Johnson City, TN)
• BluLis Boutique - Ashley Gentry (Kingsport, TN)
• Bombshell Salon - Amanda Ward (Kingsport, TN)
• Eric Donahue Photography - Eric Donahue (Kingsport, TN)
• Foundation Fitness - Josh Brock (Kingsport, TN)
• Home Instead - Erica Newman (Kingsport, TN)
• It Takes A Village Clothing - Danielle Hagy (Kingsport, TN)
• Karissa Winstead, eXp Realty - Karissa Winstead (Church Hill, TN)
• Kingsport Gifting Co - Cassie Rowe (Kingsport, TN)
• Kumon of Johnson City and Kingsport - Leena Agrawal (Kingsport, TN)
• Model City Tap House, LLC - Emmett Clark (Kingsport, TN)
• Payneless Beauty, LLC - Austin Payne (Kingsport, TN)
• ReDesign Architecture Group - Kattie Casebolt (Kingsport, TN)
• Ribbons Physical Therapy, LLC - Sheree King (Kingsport, TN)
• Smudge Beauty Lounge - Mikayla Watkins (Kingsport, TN)
• Strategic Placement Group - Alexa Edwards (Blountville, TN)
• Sugar High, LLC - Audrey Russell (Kingsport, TN)
• The Laboratory - Adam Stallings & Ashton Smyth (Kingsport, TN)
• The Middle Path, Inc - Hope Reneau (Kingsport, TN)
• The Salt Oasis Kingsport - Anita Henley (Kingsport, TN)
• The Science of Beauty MedSpa - Amanda Jackson (Kingsport, TN)
• The Wicked Plant Shop - Jane Hall (Kingsport, TN)
• Touch of Serenity - Amber Russell (Kingsport, TN)
• Two Dads Cafe n Catering - Charles King & Randall Slagle (Kingsport, TN)
• Untetherd Media - Davin Brown (Kingsport, TN)
• Veritas Insurance - Andrew Darlington (Johnson City, TN)
• Window World of the Tri-Cities - Bobby & Sonya Pollard (Bristol, TN)
