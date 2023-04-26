featured KKB litter pickup set for Saturday in Lynn Garden From staff reports Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Apr 26, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CONTRIBUTED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — Keep Kingsport Beautiful and Kingsport Public Works will hold a litter pickup on 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Lynn Garden community.Volunteers are asked to meet at the Lynn View Community Center. Trash bags, latex gloves, trash grabbers and safety vests will be provided. The cleanup is sponsored by AEP.For more information, contact Sharon Hayes at shayes@KingsportChamber.org or call (423) 392-8814. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Clothing Motor Vehicles Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Church Hill Rescue Squad receives grant for needed gear TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office identifies homicide victim TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Farmers Market on tap to open this weekend From staff reports KKB litter pickup set for Saturday in Lynn Garden From staff reports Carson-Newman honors faculty, staff at Convocation By RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net E&H celebrates $50,000 King-Earp-Ross Memorial Endowed Scholarship From staff reports D-B's Evie LaFollete wins national science teaching award By RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net Hawkins County students shine at Skills USA state conference By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Wise County ATV ordinance passed By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net Forest Service announces Clinch District recreation site openings From staff reports ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.