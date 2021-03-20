KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Kiwanis Club got its first look at eight of the nine candidates running for alderman in the upcoming city election.
During a one-hour forum on Friday at the Food City Press Room downtown, a packed room of Kiwanians heard from Sara Buchanan, Joe Carr, Wesley Combs, Betsy Cooper, Colette George, Bob Harshbarger, Paul Montgomery and J.S. Moore.
Gerald Sensabaugh, the ninth alderman candidate, was unable to attend.
On May 18, voters will choose a mayor, three aldermen and two members of the Board of Education. Alderman incumbents George and Cooper are running for re-election; Alderman Jennifer Adler, who was elected four years ago, chose not to seek a second term.
Candidates at Friday’s forum introduced themselves, answered a series of yes/no questions as well as a couple of unique questions, and addressed economic development, the homeless situation, education and regionalism.
All of the candidates agreed the Board of Mayor and Aldermen should be non-partisan and that Kingsport has been aggressive in its building code enforcement.
Buchanan thinks aldermen should be elected by districts, rather than at-large, and she and Moore agreed the city election date should be moved to coincide with the national elections to increase voter turnout.
Here’s a quick look at each candidate and some of their key comments.
Buchanan is a native of Kingsport, a Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate and worked 20 years as a diplomat with the U.S. State Department. She and her husband purchased the Hunger First building in March 2018 to prevent the organization from being evicted.
“I think the No.1 strength of Kingsport is its people and its resiliency. Our city is strong, our people are strong and we have the systems in place to succeed,” Buchanan said. “We really need to focus on who we are and what we value as a people and our uniqueness as a city, and that’s what’s really going to drive us forward in the future.”
Buchanan believes Kingsport needs greater stewardship of taxpayer resources to make sure the city is meeting the needs of the people now and of future generations.
Carr is also a Kingsport native and D-B graduate, a Realtor, a volunteer at Shades of Grace, and one-time videographer for the D-B football team. He made an unsuccessful bid for mayor two years ago.
“My heart was in the right place (two years ago), but my head obviously wasn’t,” Carr said. “Over the last two years, I’ve talked to a lot of folks, read a lot and learned a lot, and I worked on five political campaigns last year. My campaign is all about rekindling Kingsport and embracing the pioneer spirit that makes this a wonderful place to live.”
Carr said he believes Kingsport’s No. 1 weakness is its sense of complacency. He thinks the city should not be wasting money on such things as a sidewalk to nowhere, bike lanes, and the relocation of power lines across the street downtown.
Combs originally hails from Rogersville, studied computer science at ETSU and started a business technology company in Kingsport 20 years ago. He’s always looking toward the future to figure out the next “disruptive technology.”
When asked how Kingsport should help solve the homeless situation, Combs said he thinks the city should lean on its partners in the community, especially Ballad Health.
“Homelessness usually stems from some two issues and we have to address those: there’s mental health and drug addiction. We have a community partner in Ballad ... and this is an area where Kingsport needs to lean in and ask them for help to fix this problem and come up with program solutions,” Combs said.
Cooper, who has served one term on the BMA, taught in the Kingsport City Schools for 31 years, then served on the Board of Education, is active in the Isaiah 117 House organization and currently works at First Broad Street child care center.
Children are her passion, she said. As to the role the BMA has in improving the city’s economy?
“We’re not the engine that drives the economy; that’s the private sector. But we are the supporting feature that can do all of the things we can do to support industry,” Cooper said. “The (incentive) we gave Eastman and Domtar — both of those are ways we have helped businesses come to and invest in Kingsport.”
George, who has served two terms on the BMA, is the broker/owner of Blue Ridge Properties. She believes the quality of life in Kingsport — parks, schools and good roads — is of the utmost importance right now in recruitment of people to the city and retaining those who are here.
When asked if the Kingsport Police Department should be “reimagined,” George said no, that the department has worked extremely well with a lot of difficult decisions and situations. As for the development of Cement Hill, George said it would likely be made into a passive park with greenspace, a walking trail and other beautification efforts.
Harshbarger is a local pharmacist and small business owner for 10 years. He described himself as a product of Kingsport.
“This city raised me, educated me and now provides for my family. Above all, I just want to put Kingsport first in everything we do,” Harshbarger said, noting his top priorities for the city are economic development, education and infrastructure.
“It costs much more money to go out and get new businesses than it does to develop customers in our own backyard,” Harshbarger said. “I want to see us reinvest in small businesses more, programs we can invest back into and grow the businesses that are already here.”
Montgomery, vice-president of Community Relations and Corporate Services at Eastman Chemical Co., has 30 years of community service under his belt.
Montgomery believes those decades of community service make him uniquely qualified to serve on the BMA.
“I think the city should continue working with NETWORKS and the other regional efforts. I do believe we are better served marketing the entire area together, and I think we have some assets that are unique and we should build upon those,” Montgomery said. “Kingsport has a strong manufacturing history and people with a can-do spirit. We need to harness that and show folks we can do it better and more economically in our area.”
Moore is an author who has written more than 20 books and made an unsuccessful bid for alderman in 2015. His top two issues are the creation of a hospital authority to oversee Ballad Health and for the city to do more to address the homeless situation.
“The reason I’m running is Kingsport has this budding potential and for whatever reason hasn’t progressed the way it could,” Moore said. “I definitely support revitalizing. We’ve got too many empty buildings, some should be leveled, and when you’re building on farmland, that’s digression — not progressive. We have too many buildings that could serve a better interest.”