KINGSPORT — It’s called the Kitchen of Hope. Hope stands for Helping Other People Eat. Those “other people” are the homeless and low-income citizens of Kingsport. For 23 years, the Kitchen of Hope has fed them six days a week. Today, it needs your help to continue its mission.
“People just don’t realize how hard it is to get a meal, just one meal sometimes,” says Cynthia. We’re using only her first name because she wants to remain anonymous. She only takes one meal a day so that there will be enough food for others. She feels comfortable at the Kitchen of Hope “because the people who serve us are so nice and understanding.”
“If not for them, I don’t know what some of us would do for food.”
In the winter of 1999, Pastor Geraldine Swagerty of Full Gospel Mission Church kept noticing the homeless walking the streets around the church on East Sevier Avenue and it troubled her.
Her daughter Johnnie Mae remembers a Bible passage she said came to her from Jesus that said “feed my people ... feed my sheep.” Johnnie Mae says it touched her soul. Pastor Swagerty took her own money, bought groceries and began cooking in the church’s basement. She then sent her daughters out to tell people where to come for a good, hot, home-cooked meal.
From that humble beginning, the Kitchen of Hope was born.
Co-director Nellie Valk-Roberts says the agency serves from 125 to 225 meals every day, six days a week to homeless and lower-income people, including families with children. It does that with teams of volunteers, who donate four or five hours a month preparing the food in the church’s kitchen, then serving it from 3:30 to 5 p.m. that one day a month. The teams rotate with other groups, so that only one day a month is needed.
“The food is excellent,” says Kathy, whose income she says, does not allow for much after bills are paid. “Sometimes, we get salads, sandwiches, chicken, meatloaf. ... It’s just good food that fills you up.”
Sporadically, the kitchen has had to close its doors due to a lack of volunteers.
“Some volunteers have had to step away for health reasons; others have prepared food for so many years that they now have to rest,” Valk-Roberts says. “That’s where Kingsport can help us out. We hope that folks can step in, help their neighbors and continue the mission.”
The numbers are surprising. Valk-Roberts says volunteers have been serving thousands of meals in the past 23 years without really realizing the magnitude of their work. In 2005, the Kitchen Of Hope averaged about 21,000 meals. In 2020, the year COVID hit, that number jumped to 44,000.
“That year, so many restaurants closed and people weren’t going to the grocery stores as often,” she says. “Now that COVID has eased, if we continue at the same pace right now, we’ll hit around 34,000 meals for this year. Our volunteers are the heart and soul to continue Pastor Swagerty’s faith pledge to feed the people.”
Where do the volunteers come from? You might know some of them.
“We have had volunteer teams from church groups, company employees, workers from local businesses, neighborhood groups, local clubs, even restaurants,” she says. “Our volunteers look forward to getting together once a month to see each other and ‘feed the people.’ It’s a shared service and a very rewarding feeling.”
Ideally, Valk-Roberts says it would be helpful if potential groups could start with a leader and co-leader to help organize a team or teams of five to seven people that they know. There is some instruction just to get rolling and perhaps sitting in with an established team to see how smoothly things go. The teams do the planning, cook the food and keep the groceries organized, just like in a household. The Full Gospel Mission Church is the rock the once-a-month ministry is based on.
Could some folks get by without the Kitchen of Hope? “No,” came the quick answer from Kathy. She, like Cynthia, also admits to eating a little to save a lot for later. “We get a lot of food items from Wal-Mart,” Valk-Roberts says. “We’re in a food share program with the local stores. The food is in the kitchen, but there is always the option for teams to fix something on their own. We also get bakery items, even birthday cakes sometimes. There’s nothing like seeing the face of one of our children who’ve never had a birthday cake on their special day.”
Meanwhile, Kathy also misses Pastor Swagerty, who passed away last year.
“I just loved her. ... She was a good Christian woman that wanted to help people,” she remembers. “She was so compassionate. It was in her heart. She and her folks always made sure that there was enough food to go around for everybody who needed it. The volunteers here are doing the Lord’s work.”
“If you could see the good work they’re doing for us, volunteering would help out a lot,” Cynthia followed up, “and really be appreciated.”
If you’d like to organize a team for the Kitchen of Hope at 740 E. Sevier Ave. and help feed the hungry, contact Valk-Roberts at (423) 914-9982 or Charlene Harris at (423) 534-7843.