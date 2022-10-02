KINGSPORT — It’s called the Kitchen of Hope. Hope stands for Helping Other People Eat. Those “other people” are the homeless and low-income citizens of Kingsport. For 23 years, the Kitchen of Hope has fed them six days a week. Today, it needs your help to continue its mission.

“People just don’t realize how hard it is to get a meal, just one meal sometimes,” says Cynthia. We’re using only her first name because she wants to remain anonymous. She only takes one meal a day so that there will be enough food for others. She feels comfortable at the Kitchen of Hope “because the people who serve us are so nice and understanding.”

