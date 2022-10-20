Kingsport native Ryan Salyer is shown at the mass feeding site set up in Wauchula, Florida. Salyer and other volunteers have, so far, served more than 39,000 meals and handed out more than 400,000 bottles of water and 1,000 Bibles.
Kingsport native Ryan Salyer is shown at the mass feeding site set up in Wauchula, Florida. Salyer and other volunteers have, so far, served more than 39,000 meals and handed out more than 400,000 bottles of water and 1,000 Bibles.
Contributed photo
Ryan Salyer, in blue hat, and other volunters work at the mass feeding site set up in Florida at First Baptist Church of Wauchula.
KINGSPORT — For those fortunate enough to escape the clutches of a natural disaster, nothing sounds more unthinkable than going out into danger and ruin. But for Kingsport native Ryan Salyer, it’s what he does best.
With more than 33 years of experience, Salyer works full-time in disaster relief and mass feeding at disaster sites. He works with various Baptist Disaster Relief Organizations throughout the Southeast, specializing in providing meals and training volunteers to help do the same. “I love to cook and help others,” Salyer said. “I feel it’s what God has called me to do.”
Salyer was born and raised in Kingsport, and he worked in catering for nearly 18 years. His passion for disaster relief began in 1989 with his first deployment to Charleston, South Carolina, after Hurricane Hugo.
He has since traveled with many other Baptist disaster relief programs, training volunteers in mass feeding units for natural disasters.
Salyer’s feeding units can serve thousands of hot meals for lunch and dinner in a moment’s notice. They also provide snacks and water to families in need. At home, he serves at Kingsport’s Kitchen of Hope a few times per month.
Most recently, Salyer spent seven weeks serving meals to families and hundreds of volunteers in Grundy, Virginia, after flash flooding this past July left several residents homeless. “It takes about a week to get everything finalized when there’s a natural disaster, but we had feeding units to Grundy within four days,” Salyer says.
Salyer is currently volunteering in Wauchula, Florida, helping families in need after Hurricane Ian. He spoke with the Times News during a telephone interview on Wednesday.
Salyer and other volunteers have, so far, served more than 39,000 meals and handed out more than 400,000 bottles of water and 1,000 Bibles.
When it comes to helping when disaster strikes, Salyer believes that “people wanting to help are just as important as people wanting to donate money.”
He encourages those who are willing to volunteer to train with relief organizations so that they have the proper experience and “can face all the challenges brought on by the storm.”
All in all, Salyer is proud of his work and looks forward to more time volunteering in disaster relief. “It’s my joy and passion,” he says. “I’m proud to be active in the community.”