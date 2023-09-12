Paving preservation

Shown here is a recent Kingsport city street that has received preservation treatment.

 Contributed photo

KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport is still on schedule with its paving plan even after rain and inclement weather has plagued the region over the summer, a city official said.

Ryan McReynolds, deputy manager for the city of Kingsport, said Tuesday there has been more than 16 miles paved of the city’s 500 miles of roads this year.


