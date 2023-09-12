KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport is still on schedule with its paving plan even after rain and inclement weather has plagued the region over the summer, a city official said.
Ryan McReynolds, deputy manager for the city of Kingsport, said Tuesday there has been more than 16 miles paved of the city’s 500 miles of roads this year.
“We hope to gain a few more before the asphalt plants shut down for the season,” he said.
Future pavement plans will start the week of Sept. 18, when contractors plan to perform an asphalt maintenance project on roads in Colonial Heights and streets in Rock Springs and Lynn Garden, a city press release stated.
In Colonial Heights, the asphalt maintenance will take place on neighborhood streets between Fort Henry Drive, Kendrick Creek Road and Interstate 81. Blakley Drive in the Rock Springs community and a portion of Virgil Avenue in Lynn Garden community will also be receiving some maintenance treatment.
This comes just a few months after roads in Rock Springs and Lynn Garden also received paving preservation treatment, which helps extend the life of roads.
The city continues to follow its pavement plan, which calls for maintenance, along with preservation.
According to the latest date on the city’s paving website, pavekingsport.com, there are only two areas out of 35 areas that are below average in ratings.
McReynolds said the city will continue to pave roads as weather permits.
“We will continue to pave until the plants shut down due to change in season,” McReynolds said. “Usually this occurs in the late fall time frame.”
