KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Miracle Field has been honored with the Mark Miller Tennessee Public Works Project of the Year Award.
The honor, bestowed by the Tennessee Chapter of the American Public Works Association (TCAPWA), recognizes a project within the Volunteer State that emphasizes outstanding planning, construction and management.
The Model City’s success with the Miracle Field Complex is an excellent example of how a public works department can operate as a team to produce high-end results, said Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds.
“In many ways, this project turned out to be such a breath of fresh air,” said McReynolds. “I’m very proud of how the design and construction of this field, which is different than a standard baseball field, came together through various city organizations, such as Barge Design Solutions and Visit Kingsport.”
The Miracle Field Complex is located at Brickyard Park (off Industry Drive). The $2.56 million complex opened in June and includes the field, a pavilion and all-accessible playground, and “Homer” the mascot statue at the entrance.
Future additions could include a second ball field, soccer field and zip line.
A Miracle Field is about a third of the size of a normal field, and instead of grass or traditional astroturf, the field has a flat, rubberized surface. The pitcher’s mound and all of the bases are flush, so wheelchair users and amputees can travel over the surface more easily and safely.
The Miracle Field was built to accommodate special needs children, wounded warriors and others.
McReynolds said support for the project was overwhelming and shows how generous the Kingsport community is. Making baseball accessible to all is a great way to bring people together, from those playing on the field, to the parents and volunteers supporting them, he added.
For more information about Kingsport’s parks and playgrounds, visit kingsportparksandrecreation.org.