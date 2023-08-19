Brownie McGhee has a number of friends and relatives in our area, including Calvin Sneed (grand-nephew), Henry Patterson III (great-grand nephew), Linda Kincaid (niece), Jack Pierce (family neighbor), Terry Patterson and niece Jeannie Hodges (not pictured).
Brownie McGhee has a number of friends and relatives in our area, including Calvin Sneed (grand-nephew), Henry Patterson III (great-grand nephew), Linda Kincaid (niece), Jack Pierce (family neighbor), Terry Patterson and niece Jeannie Hodges (not pictured).
KINGSPORT — Walter Brown McGhee, more commonly known as Brownie McGhee, got his start in Kingsport.
His music was heard throughout the state of Tennessee after dropping out of high school in the late 1920s to perform for carnivals, dances and informal gatherings, according to Britannica. Both his brother and father worked at Eastman during their time in the area.
McGhee died nearly 30 years ago, but former WETS-FM Director Wayne Winkler said McGhee’s impact is still being felt today. Winkler has worked at WETS-FM since 1978, and he was station director for 30 years.
“For a lot of people, that was their introduction to the blues,” Winkler said. “Brownie McGhee will stand as one of the important figures of American blues in the 20th century.”
McGhee was known for performing the Piedmont blues, which the Tennessee Encyclopedia describes as a fuse of “ragtime and swing with other folk elements.” He performed alongside harmonica player Sonny Terry for most of his career.
“They played a kind of blues that was, I guess you would categorize it as a Piedmont Blues as opposed to like the Mississippi Delta Blues,” Winkler said. “That’s kind of a different style, but their style was a little bit more melodic than the Mississippi style, just by way of comparison. They performed with the New York City folk music crowd that was in the 1940s and early 1950s.”
The Kingsport connection
As for the Kingsport connection, Winkler said growing up in the South probably led to influences in his own style of music from country music.
“A lot of the people who grew up in the South, in places like Kingsport, where they were able to hear country music,” Winkler said. “But there were also places where they could go out and hear different different performers, different bars.”
He called Kingsport a musical melting pot for McGhee, and he said living in this area would have grounded him in the more East Coast styles of music.
“He and Sonny Terry made a great partnership, they could both sing quite well,” Winkler explained. “They were both good players, good entertainers. That was also a big thing. You have to play the music, but if you’re not entertaining the audience, you’re not going to get too much work.”
Both McGhee and Terry made a name for themselves in an area it wasn’t exactly easy to become famous in.
“They negotiated some sort of competitive areas where it was tough to find work and tough to get noticed,” said Winkler. “They did achieve some notoriety in an area where not a lot of notoriety was available.”
Winkler recalled a performance by Terry and McGhee at the opening ceremony for the 1982 World’s Fair in Knoxville. He said it was the last time the duo performed together before Terry died. His special memory of McGhee comes from the Chicago Blues Festival in 1995.
Meeting Brownie McGhee
Winkler attended the Chicago Blues Festival and would piece together interviews and performances from each night for the radio station back in Johnson City. During that time, he got to briefly talk to McGhee and ask him about his time in New York.
“I asked him what kind of town was New York City for a blues player back then,” Winkler mentioned.
Winkler shared that McGhee saw Terry and himself as the only real blues players in New York City at that time.
“There you have it, folks, straight from Brownie McGee,” said Winkler. “He said it was more of a folk music thing, they didn’t have any real blues players there.”
Even though the interaction was brief, Winkler said he treasures that moment since McGhee died a year later.
Brownie McGhee was memorialized in Kingsport with a Tennessee Music Pathways marker in June 2021. Kingsport visitors and residents can see the marker at Glen Bruce Park and unlock a part of local music history.
