The Model City’s first elected mayor has died.
Kermit Gardner Hammond, known as “Gardner,” died last week after spending most of his life living in and serving Kingsport. He was 87.
“Hammond’s low-key, steady leadership and principled view of economics provided stability and set us on a positive path,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said. “I periodically called on him — and all past mayors — for counsel and guidance.”
Hammond wore many hats throughout his years of living in Kingsport. He was an alderman, a vice mayor and then the city’s first popularly elected mayor.
Hammond was born on Jan. 26, 1935. The only time he didn’t live in Kingsport was for six years when he went away to college to get a bachelor’s degree in 1957 from Vanderbilt University and then later a master’s degree in business administration from the Darden School at the University of Virginia.
He was a Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate and served as honorary student mayor his senior year.
Hammond’s first job when he came home was with Eastman Chemical Co. That stint was short-lived, though, and he eventually went to Kingsport Foundry and Manufacturing Co., where he was owner and chief financial officer for more than 40 years.
He was a civic and community leader. He was instrumental in establishing the Kingsport Center for Opportunity, the “Leadership Kingsport” program for the city and a Leadership Academy at the church he attended his whole life, First Broad Street United Methodist Church.
“Until COVID hit, I don’t think he ever missed a Sunday,” said Randy Frye, senior pastor at First Broad Street United Methodist Church.
Frye doesn’t just remember him as a parishioner, though.
“Gardner was my neighbor for five years,” he said. “The first thing I think of is what a great neighbor he was.”
He will be missed at church.
“He was well loved here at First Broad Street,” Frye said. “That was for sure.”
As a community leader, Hammond found himself serving as president of the Kingsport Jaycees and Ridgefields Country Club. He also served on the boards of the American Red Cross, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and First Broad United Methodist Church.
His first foray into government was when he served as chairman of the Recreation Advisory Committee.
That led to him being elected alderman and serving from 1973 to 1979.
During that time, he also served as vice mayor.
But, as times changed, the city did as well and decided to hold a vote to elect its first mayor. He was the first elected to that position.
“Mayor Hammond was a long-time Kingsport resident and community leader who had a strong sense of civic duty and love for his hometown,” City Manager Chris McCartt said. “He helped guide and grow our town for decades. His loyalty and leadership will truly be missed.”