Kingsport celebrated its centennial in 2017 and now, just five years later, will celebrate its bicentennial on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Netherland Inn. How is this possible?

Kingsport’s bicentennial celebration will take place at the Netherland Inn on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The celebration is free and open to the public and will include reenactors and storytellers, craft demonstrations, live music, a mock charter signing and historical documents on display. Visitors can also take a self-guided tour of the inn’s grounds and take a photograph with an authentic stagecoach.

For more information about the Netherland Inn and Kingsport’s Bicentennial Celebration, visit thenetherlandinn.com or https://bit.ly/3PdqWsF.