KINGSPORT — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and accepting donations of non-perishable food items during September, which is Hunger Awareness Month.
Food donation barrels will be in the YMCA lobby from Tuesday through the end of month.
The YMCA recommends bringing nonperishable foods such as canned goods or boxed meals. Greater Kingsport Family YMCA members who donate a minimum of 10 items will receive a $10 program credit that can be used toward Kingsport YMCA programs and services.
According to a report by Feeding America, around 20% of the children living in the Northeast Tennessee region face food insecurity and 8,180 children across Sullivan and Hawkins counties are food insecure, a press release from the YMCA said.
The YMCA began partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank during the COVID-19 shutdown to provide food bags for the families in its Emergency Child Care, and through that partnership, the YMCA established the YMCA feeding program in January 2021. Since then, the feeding program expanded and now serves a five-component meal to 500 kids a day during the school year at more than 20 sites across three school systems.
The YMCA hopes to expand the feeding program to serve more than 25 sites and more than 600 meals to children in Hawkins and Sullivan counties by the end of 2023. YMCA members and the community can make a monetary donation toward this outreach effort by visiting ymcakpt.org/give.
The YMCA will also accept checks, which can be brought to the Member Services desk in the front lobby located by the food donation barrels.
The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA hopes to receive more 200 individual donated food items and $500 in donations by the end of the month.