The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and accepting donations of non-perishable food items during Hunger Awareness Month is September.
The YMCA will have food donation barrels set up in the YMCA Lobby beginning Tuesday, September 6 through the end of month.
The YMCA recommends bringing non-perishable food items such as canned goods or boxed meals. Greater Kingsport Family YMCA Members who donate a minimum of 10 items will receive a $10 program credit that can be used towards different Kingsport YMCA programs and services.
According to a report by Feeding America, around 20% of the children living in the Northeast Tennessee region face food insecurities and 8,180 children across Sullivan and Hawkins County are food insecure, a press release from the YMCA said.
The YMCA began partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank during the COVID-19 shutdown to provide food bags for the families in our Emergency Child Care, and through that partnership, the YMCA established the YMCA feeding program in January 2021. Since then, the feeding program expanded and now serves a five-component meal to 500 kids a day during the school year at over 20 sites across 3 different school systems.
The YMCA hopes to expand the feeding program to serve more than 25 sites and over 600 meals to children in Hawkins and Sullivan County by the end of 2023. YMCA Members and the community can make a monetary donation towards this community outreach effort by visiting ymcakpt.org/give.
The YMCA will accept checks, members, and the community, can bring checks to the Member Services desk in the front lobby located by the food donations barrels.
The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA hopes to receive over 200 individual donated food items and $500 in donations by the end of the month.