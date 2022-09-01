YMCA logo

The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and accepting donations of non-perishable food items during Hunger Awareness Month is September.

The YMCA will have food donation barrels set up in the YMCA Lobby beginning Tuesday, September 6 through the end of month.

