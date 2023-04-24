The Greater Kingsport YMCA’s Week of Giving kicked off Monday and will last all this week.
YMCA officials said it is an opportunity for the YMCA’s members and community to become partners in the YMCA’s effort to influence generations through the Annual Giving Campaign.
“As a non-profit organization, we need support from our community partners and individual donors to provide crucial services and programs to the underserved kids and families in our area.” January Tankersley, senior development director for the YMCA, said. “The generosity we have received from our donors is the reason we were able to increase our current programs and expand our services to different areas in our region.”
Throughout the week, the YMCA will be partnering with different community organizations to provide services to the community and its members. The YMCA hopes to raise $25,000 by the end of the week to support YMCA programs offered at no cost to participating community members, according to a press release.
Through the YMCA Feeding Program, volunteers and staff have served over 78,000 meals to the 22 YMCA Afterschool sites and 5 Y on Wheels site locations in 2022. The Feeding Program is funded in part by Holston Medical Group and other community partners. Through the generosity of the community, the YMCA was able to provide 59 Summer Camp tuitions to families with financial assistance, saving parents an estimated $680/child in Summer Camp costs.
Summer Camp tuition is funded in part by the YMCA’s Impact Champion Sponsor, Cherry Point Animal Hospital and the YMCA’s Advocate Sponsor, Douthat Insurance.
Community Advocates like Bank of Tennessee have also helped to fund the YMCA community services.
In August 2022, the Greater Kingsport Family YMCA expanded their afterschool programming to offer middle school aged care in Hawkins County by opening its first youth center in Rogersville, TN. The YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center is a 5,000 sq. ft. newly renovated facility that provides after school care for middle school students, youth and family workshops, care closet with clothing and school supplies, as well as over 200 meals a day delivered to the kids in the YMCA’s Hawkins County Afterschool Program.
“The donations we receive go towards programs that have a direct impact on the individuals and families in our area. Chances are, you probably know someone who has been positively impacted by the YMCA,” January said. “When you give, you make a difference and help someone who may be struggling have a chance to be successful.”
The YMCA is excited to partner with Early Birds Coffee Co., The Blake at Kingsport, Lions Club of Kingpsort, Friends In Need, Holston Medical Group and Bellafina Chocolates during the YMCA Week of Giving. A complete list of partners and events for the Week of Giving, as well as more information on how you can donate, can be found at ymcakpt.org/weekofgiving.
The Kingsport Family YMCA is celebrating its 40-year anniversary in the Kingsport community.
Since being chartered in 1983, the Kingsport Family YMCA has provided Afterschool care for thousands of parents, helped kids make lifelong friends at summer camp, opened its first health and wellness facility in 2005 before expanding again in 2013.
The Y provided emergency childcare at no cost during the pandemic, established a feeding program for kids, opened a standalone youth center in Hawkins County and has extended its service area to 3 counties.