Early Wednesday morning a waterline broke on Fairview Avenue causing a possible loss of water service to a large area bounded approximately by Stone Drive, Lynn Garden Drive, Granby Road, and the Virginia state line.
According to a Kingsport city press release, crews are currently working to restore service to this area and plan to have everyone back in service this afternoon.
Kingsport officials said they have been communicating with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation during this event.
TDEC officials have determined, out of an abundance of caution, public notice of a boil water advisory is necessary.
This notice is going out to all affected customers through the city’s callout alert system.
A boil water advisory means customers should not drink the water without boiling it first.
Bring water to a boil, let it boil for three minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
Water main breaks resulting in a loss of system pressure can introduce disease-causing organisms into the water system.
These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches. The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice.
People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at an increased risk. These people should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking water.
Once system pressure has been restored, bacteriological tests will be conducted throughout the system, city officials said.
Officials said customers will be informed when tests show no bacteria and water no longer needs to be boiled.
Kingsport city officials said they anticipate water service will be restored fully by late Wednesday afternoon and samples will then be taken.
For more information contact the Utility Department by calling 423-229-9452, or you may view this notice on the city’s website, www.KingsportTN.gov, or on our Facebook page KingsportAlerts.