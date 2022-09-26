featured Kingsport woman dies after tree strikes SUV during storm CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Sep 26, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 51-year-old Kingsport woman died on Sunday after a tree fell on her vehicle.Sullivan County Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Seabolt said Monday that Kingsport resident Laura Castle died at about 6:35 p.m. after a tree fell on her 2005 Jeep Liberty.Seabolt said a thunderstorm with heavy rain and strong winds was passing through the area around the time Castle was driving on Shady View Road near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road. Power outage affects thousands Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Sunday's storms also knocked out power to thousands of area residents, and more than 1,000 customers were still without power in the Kingsport area on Monday. Teresa Hall, spokeswoman for Appalachian Power, said Monday that more than 3,700 customers lost power initially from the storms."Trees were the main reason for the outages," Hall said. "Crews found spans of wire down and broken poles across multiple locations due to fallen trees. Lightning also created some issues for us."She said the goal was to have all electricity restored to customers by Monday night.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Andy Seabolt Road Meteorology Military Tree Castle Kingsport Sullivan County Suv Outage Electricity Trees Teresa Hall Storm Thunderstorm Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR