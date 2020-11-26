WOODSTOCK – A Kingsport woman and child died after a Wednesday single-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County.
Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said that 50-year-old Carmelita R. Samples and an unidentified 6-year-old boy died after the 2013 Kia Sorento in which they were passengers ran off the left side of southbound Interstate 81 at 11:06 a.m. and overturned several times.
The boy was in a booster seat but not wearing a seatbelt when he was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, Geller said.
Samples, who also was not wearing a seatbelt, was flown to a Northern Virginia hospital and later died of her injuries.
The driver, 31-year-old Brittany Toy, Jackson, Mississippi, was taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, Geller said. Toy was wearing a seatbelt and has been charged with reckless driving.
Two other passengers – an unidentified 41-year-old male and 31-year-old female – also suffered serious injuries, Geller said, and they also were taken to Winchester Medical Center. The man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but the woman was wearing her seatbelt.
The State Police is assisting with the crash investigation.