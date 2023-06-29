KINGSPORT – The Model City has been recognized as a model for cities across Tennessee.
The Tennessee Municipal League announced Thursday that Kingsport has won an award for Excellence in Economic Development and Revitalization.
“It is awesome for Kingsport,” John Rose, economic development director for the city of Kingsport. “To be recognized by all the cities across the state of Tennessee… In one word, that’s ‘awesome.’”
It is the third award in economic development the city has received in the last two years. Other awards include 2022 Best Practices in Economic Development from the American Planning Association and the 2023 Best Practices in Economic Development in Innovation from the American Planning Association.
Rose said the award gives a nod to the city’s efforts in helping revitalize the area around Food City on Clinchfield Street that includes the shopping center, the Kingsport Farmers Market, Towne Loft apartments and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.
He said it was an award that looked at
“It’s not a one-person award,” Rose said. “It’s a city award.”
He said it was not just a city government project. The award represents all those who have pitched in to help revitalize the area including the city’s industrial board, private developers, the Kingsport Chamber, nonprofit organizations and several city departments coming together.
“It took more than one,” Rose said.
In a news release, the TML cited a history of the city’s economic development team, along with accomplishments in economic development the city has seen the last number of years, such as new stores at the Kingsport Pavilion and investments into Fort Henry Mall.
The release also highlighted renovations to downtown buildings such as Pappy’s the Kingsport Grocery Building and the Citizens Supply Building.
One of the most major redevelopment projects included the $9 million renovation of the Kingsport Press, which now houses the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and the Kingsport School Building.
The Press redevelopment will soon serve as an anchor for a future redevelopment project – the Dobyns-Taylor Warehouse.
Rose said these types of awards are invaluable in recruitment efforts and he’s already notified two potential investors about the award.
“Thank you to for the support we get from our partners,” Rose said. “When I say partners, it’s truly the industrial development board, it’s the nonprofits we work with… It took a lot of people to redevelop that end of town.”
