APA Award

The American Planning Association recently awarded Kingsport an award for the redevelopment of the Kingsport Press. 

The City of Kingsport recently received an award from the American Planning Association’s Economic Development Division for the redevelopment of the greater Kingsport Press site and nearby properties.

Specifically, Kingsport won in the Innovation in Economic Development category at the APA’s annual conference held April 2 in Philadelphia. This award category is reserved for projects or programs that are creative and establish new pathways in addressing unique economic development needs.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you