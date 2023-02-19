KINGSPORT — Model City officials will evaluate what options will be available for a regional approach to economic development after the Sullivan County Commission decided it would have no involvement in a regional initiative.
“Following the action taken by the Sullivan County Commission Thursday night, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen must now, on its own, take a closer look at the idea of a Regional Economic Hub,” a statement from the city said.
County commissioners voted 23-1 not to support financially, or through memberships, the Northeast Tennessee Regional Hub, or NETNHub. The organization was formed last April by business and community leaders in order to establish a regional push for job creation.
But the commission, in a strongly worded resolution, stated its opposition to any type of potential “takeover” of NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership, the agency that has assisted economic development efforts in the county for the past decade.
Plans had called for a partnership or blending of the two agencies. Last week, the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, which represents Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties, voted to merge with NETNHub.
The statement issued by Kingsport officials said they had been participating with NETWORKS’ regionalism subcommittee “under the impression a workable plan for cooperation between NETWORKS and NETNHub was on the horizon.”
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull has said that he is a strong proponent of the regional hub, which is led by former Kingsport Mayor Dennis Phillips.
The statement by city officials reiterated that Kingsport continues to support NETNHub.
“While we remain a strong supporter of NETWORKS, we realize the need for a diverse approach to economic development is necessary to remain competitive in an ever-changing economy,” the statement read. “As a result, we will continue to evaluate every option available to advance the city, including listening to and evaluating the mission and vision of the NETNHub.”
Clay Walker, chief executive officer for NETWORKS, said in a statement on Friday that NETWORKS would continue to be a catalyst for “proper regional efforts,” such as the Northeast Tennessee Red Carpet Tour, workforce development and other initiatives that he said have proven to be effective and beneficial.
Walker said he has spoken to commissioners and knows they have always been open about regionalism and collaboration.
“I don’t expect that to change,” he said. “It must be equitable and in the best interests of Sullivan County, though. Frankly, as a citizen, I would be disappointed if they took any other position.”
Walker didn’t say whether there would be any future interaction between NETWORKS and NETNHub. But he said the county had stated its position in no uncertain terms.
“The clear message in the resolution and the overwhelming vote was that recent overtures made by the Hub regarding a takeover of NETWORKS isn’t on the table,” he said.