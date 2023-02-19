KINGSPORT — Model City officials will evaluate what options will be available for a regional approach to economic development after the Sullivan County Commission decided it would have no involvement in a regional initiative.

“Following the action taken by the Sullivan County Commission Thursday night, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen must now, on its own, take a closer look at the idea of a Regional Economic Hub,” a statement from the city said.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you