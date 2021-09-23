By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Welcome Center, located on Interstate 26, has been named the Welcome Center of the Year.
The facility received the award at the 2021 Governor’s Conference on Hospitality and Tourism held Sept. 16 at the Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro.
“I’m very excited to have my team’s work recognized,” said Ken Olinger, manager of the Kingsport Welcome Center.
“The guests appreciate a clean and safe center to stop, rest and enjoy. I’m very proud of the work we do on the frontlines for our tourism industry.”
Olinger, who will retire at the end of September, has been with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development for 20 years.
He began his career at the Bristol Welcome Center in 2001 and was promoted to manager in 2011. In 2014, Olinger was transferred to the Kingsport Welcome Center, where he assisted with the startup of the newly constructed facility.
Kingsport’s Welcome Center received an average customer satisfaction rating of 4.94/5 and a bimonthly inspection rating of 99.5/100, according to a press release from the TDTD. The center features a Civil War exhibit in the cabin area, weather and traffic monitors in the lobby, and a dog walk area.
“The I-26 Sullivan County Welcome Center in Kingsport always goes above and beyond to provide excellent service and first-class hospitality to the thousands of visitors that frequent the center each year,” said TDTD Commissioner Mark Ezell.
The TDTD operates 16 welcome centers and maintains brochures in 19 rest areas across the state. Both sets of facilities are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, except for I-40 Shelby County (Memphis) Welcome Center, which is closed every evening.
All 16 welcome centers are now open with onsite staff equipped with additional cleaning and sanitation processes in place.
In addition, each facility is equipped with free Wi-Fi and a toll-free telephone system allowing travelers to make hotel, motel, and campground reservations anywhere in Tennessee.
