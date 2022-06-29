KINGSPORT — Billing for water customers should be slowly getting back to normal as the city continues to make progress on a meter replacement project, officials said Wednesday.
More than 16,700 of the devices have been replaced after many started failing almost two years ago, according to the city.
“All of these new water meters have been programmed by the company, and we’ve started using the drive-by reading system this week,” said Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds. “This should allow us to greatly speed up the water meter reading process.”
Problems started in 2009 when Kingsport switched all water meters to remote units that could be read by passing cars using transmitters. However, the battery life of the transmitters was not as long as expected.
That led to the city replacing about half of the meters.
However, there has been a series of mishaps since the replacement program started in December 2020.
At the outset, the city tried estimating customers' water usage, but that became problematic. The city then tried using a system of a minimum charge one month and actual charge the next month, but that led to too much fluctuation.
The city also got hit with supply chain issues and could not get the new meters on time.
The new devices allow customers' usage data to be sent to a transmitter located on Bays Mountain and relayed back to City Hall.
For the time being, the city will rely on the drive-by method of billing and then switch to remote, a spokesman said.
City officials added that Kingsport should have all water meters, which number more than 39,000, replaced within the next few years.