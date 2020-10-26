KINGSPORT — At least one good thing happened in 2020.
That being the city of Kingsport ended its fiscal year better than expected with approximately $1.74 million left over, money that will be applied to one-time capital projects this fiscal year.
City Manager Chris McCartt explained this financial situation to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during a recent work session and then further to the Times News the following day.
“That is money that’s the result of year-end revenues that exceeded expenses,” McCartt said. “It’s pretty much what you see every year, about this time of year. As we close out the books for the previous fiscal year, if things have gone well — and historically they have — we have additional revenue over expenses and we have historically put those towards one-time capital expenditures.”
Where’s the money going?
— $700,000 to update the Kingsport Police Department’s software. The main backbone of the department’s software system is nearing the end of its life, McCartt said.
— $500,000 to the city’s “rainy day” fund.
— $150,000 to match a Tennessee Project Diabetes grant. This and other money will go toward adding a playground and basketball court at the Lynn View Community Center.
— $150,000 for enhanced landscaping throughout the city. These type of funds originally come from the AEP franchise fee and go toward, among other things, the beautification of the city’s gateways.
— $150,000 for the design of the new Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.
— $125,000 for concrete work in the Five Points area of downtown. The work includes sidewalk replacement and bulb-out installations.
— $100,000 for general maintenance on the swinging bridge at Riverfront Park.
— $100,000 set aside for the demolition of dilapidated structures, mowing of abandoned properties, and code enforcement.
— $90,000 to assist the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority on the demolition of structures it has acquired over the years, McCartt said.
— $75,000 to purchase concrete for sidewalk repairs and extensions by city crews.
— $50,000 for preliminary work on the master plan for Cement Hill.
— $30,000 to the Kingsport Economic Development Board to enhance three-phase power in the Five Points area.
— $25,000 for traffic signals and signal cabinets.
In addition to making $3.9 million in cuts, Kingsport used $1.6 million in rainy day funds to balance its budget earlier this year, a move necessitated by the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the new fiscal year rolled around, Kingsport put the $1.6 million back in the fund and with the additional $500,000, McCartt said, the rainy day fund now stands at approximately $18.3 million.