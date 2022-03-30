KINGSPORT — A burn ban is now in effect for the Model City after the Kingsport Fire Marshal’s Office issued it Tuesday.
Fire officials said the ban will stay in effect “until further notice.”
Barry Brickey, spokesman for the Kingsport Fire Department, said the public is limited on what it can legally burn anyway.
“The only thing that can be burned is what is grown naturally on the property,” he said.
Those who do not comply with that requirement can face up to a $25,000 fine from the state.
The burn ban follows a brush fire that happened Monday afternoon on Terry Road in Kingsport. Brickey said a mobile home caught fire and started a brush fire that spread across five acres of the property.
The KFD was on the scene for almost five hours. Firefighters returned Tuesday morning to make sure there were no flareups, Brickey said.
The Bloomingdale and Sullivan East volunteer fire departments assisted along with the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew and the American Red Cross.
Brickey said Monday’s fire, along with multiple other blazes across the region, led to the burn ban. Just days ago, Buffalo Mountain near Johnson City and parts of Hawkins County had wildfires burning.
Authorities have also reported fires in the Cherokee National Forest in Cocke County and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Currently, all of East Tennessee is at an elevated level of fire risk, according to the National Weather Service. Dry conditions along with high winds have increased the risk, forecasters said.
The conditions caused the NWS to issue a Red Flag warning for Wednesday in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
The warning is in place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Forecasters say that sustained winds will be between 20 to 30 miles per hour. Wind gusts in the valleys could reach 50 miles per hour and in the mountains 80 miles per hour.
“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” a press release stated.