KINGSPORT — Watch out, football fans. There is a new team in town.
Kingsport Tribe Football and Cheer, founded this past June, takes to the field at J. Fred Johnson Stadium this fall as the leading- edge local youth sports team.
Now, with a $90 registration fee that includes a uniform and jersey, boys and girls ages 5 to 12 can learn “the fundamentals of football and cheerleading, good sportsmanship, and competitiveness,” according to Tribe Youth Sports President Lee Carswell.
More than 10 years in the making, the original vision for the program is credited to former Dobyns-Bennett football coach Graham Clark. He hoped to unite Kingsport’s youth football programs, then known as Bloomingdale Raider Football and Cheer and the Lynn Garden Lynx Football and Cheer.
“After looking at successful programs across the state, there was one common thread among all of them,” Carswell said. “They all had unified youth sports programs that fed into their middle schools and then high school.”
Though the idea was Clark’s, the kickoff of the program started with Tyler Brooks, leader of the Bloomingdale Raiders, and Bryan Rutledge, leader of the Lynn Garden Lynxes.
“Assistant City Manager Michael Borders was consulted at this point,” Carswell said. “He shared the vision of Tribe Sports.”
Soon after, representatives from Lynn Garden and Bloomingdale met with D-B football coach Joey Christian and Borders to make Tribe Sports a reality. With the hope of taking football and cheerleading “to the next level of competitiveness,” Kingsport Tribe Youth Football and Cheer was created on June 22.
Now, the Kingsport area’s finest young football players and cheerleaders will brave the stadium crowds for their Saturday home games. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for students, and the games will continue through October.
“I personally believe this organization will help make Dobyns Bennett High School sports more consistently competitive with top teams across the state,” Carswell said.
Lynn Garden representatives include Gene Bellamy, John Bellamy, Brandon Horne, Kevin Carroll, Rutledge and Darin Brandt. Bloomingdale representatives include Shawn Minnick, Daryl Sherer, Brooks, Angela Minnick and Carswell.
The current board members for the program are Shawn Minnick, Carroll, Sherer, Brandt, Horne, Carswell, Coach Christian and adviser Borders.
More information about the program can be found on the Kingsport Tribe Football and Cheer Facebook page.
