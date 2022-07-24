featured Kingsport to start preservation paving in Lynn Garden From staff reports Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Jul 24, 2022 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — A select number of streets in west Lynn Garden will receive a paving preservation treatment, city officials said Friday.The project, being performed by Holbrook Asphalt Co., will begin on July 27 and will be completed by Aug. 31, according to a city press release.The release stated Kingsport is the first city in upper East Tennessee to use this paving treatment, with has been used in Nashville, Franklin and Montgomery County in the Volunteer State.The paving preservation process involves spraying a liquid surface treatment to help extend the life of asphalt streets.The streets will be treated in a phased approach, with only one or two streets being treated at a time. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. While the streets are being treated, residents will not be able to use them, officials said.Various community locations will serve as shuttle coordination points. Holbrook will be responsible for shuttling residents to and from their vehicles.Residents impacted by this project will have information hand delivered to them by Holbrook representatives, and they will be available for questions as well.Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and are encouraged to use alternate routes as much as possible during this time.The city of Kingsport asks residents who have any questions about the project to contact Public Works at 229-9451.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Paving Preservation Kingsport Building Industry Commerce Transports Law Resident Press Release Street Official Holbrook Asphalt Co. Lynn Garden Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video ON AIR