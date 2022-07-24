kingsport city logo

KINGSPORT — A select number of streets in west Lynn Garden will receive a paving preservation treatment, city officials said Friday.

The project, being performed by Holbrook Asphalt Co., will begin on July 27 and will be completed by Aug. 31, according to a city press release.

