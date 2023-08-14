featured Kingsport to start collecting blue lid cans From staff reports Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Aug 14, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Kingsport Streets and Sanitation crews and a third-party contractor will begin collecting all blue lid carts from residents Wednesday, according to a city news release. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Kingsport Streets and Sanitation crews and a third-party contractor will begin collecting all blue lid carts from residents Wednesday, according to a city news release.The carts collected will be for those residents who have not notified the city of their intent to keep the cart and start paying the additional monthly fee, the release stated.The collection date is based on the regularly scheduled garbage day and is as follows:8/23: Wednesday route.8/31: Thursday route.9/8: Friday route.9/18: Monday route.9/26: Tuesday route.The city is asking residents to place their cart at the curb on normal collection day and leave it there until it is picked up. It may take up to seven business days to collect the cart.Residents will not be charged the monthly fee for the blue lid cart unless they have notified the city that they want to keep it as an additional garbage cart, the release stated.Those wishing to have an additional garbage cart can request one after all the blue lid carts have been collected.If you have any further questions about this collection process, call 423-229-9451 or 423-229-9400. LATEST VIDEOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade The Economy Law Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Kingsport Goodwill reopens after renovation Sullivan County seeing bump in COVID cases Northeast State opens testing center for computer science students Tri-Cities Tradition: Appalachian Fair kicks off for 97th year Kingsport to start collecting blue lid cans Get Involved: Schools, Scouts and the Junior League ON AIR Local Events