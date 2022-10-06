The City of Kingsport will begin its annual bulk leaf collection beginning Monday, Oct. 10, according to a press release.
In order to make the collection process as efficient as possible, residents are being asked to:
The City of Kingsport will begin its annual bulk leaf collection beginning Monday, Oct. 10, according to a press release.
In order to make the collection process as efficient as possible, residents are being asked to:
• Place leaves within 8 ft. of the edge of the street but not in the street.
• Not block storm drains or neighbors' driveways with piles of leaves.
• Make sure leaf piles remain accessible by not parking vehicles on top or beside the leaves.
• Take care not to include rocks, sticks or other debris in the pile. Such items would damage the large vacuums used for collection.
City officials said there are no set days or times for leaf collection.
The city is divided into six zones with each street being run in that area before moving to the next zone. Depending on volume and availability of equipment, the general time frame for this free residential service can run as short as a week and up to three weeks during peak season.
Each zone will be serviced at least nine times during the season and will continue until January 13, 2023. If you bag your leaves, place them with your yard waste and they will be picked up on your regularly scheduled trash and yard waste collection day, the press release said.
City officials said between 1,800 and 2,000 tons of leaves are collected each year. The leaves are taken to the city’s demolition landfill where they are composted. The composted material is both used for city projects and sold to the public.
For more information on where the trucks are working each day, call the Leaf Line at 423-224-2429 or visit www.kingsporttn.gov and search ‘leaf line’.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.