KINGSPORT — One of the roughest sections of road in downtown Kingsport will soon be getting a fresh coat of asphalt.
A 2,000-foot stretch of East Sullivan Street — from East Center Street to Church Circle — is on deck to be repaired, said Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds. Kingsport has earmarked $500,000 for the work, and according to McReynolds the project is out for bid.
“(Bids) will be opened in two weeks. Then we anticipate beginning construction in the August time frame,” McReynolds said. “The contract says (the contractor) has until mid-October, but I don’t think it’ll take the full time to complete the work.”
Crews will first mill (grind off the asphalt) East Sullivan. In some places where the road underneath the asphalt has failed, McReynolds said, the contractor will repair that before the road is repaved. It’s the same issue Kingsport has with Main Street: unsuitable soil conditions underneath the road.
“When the concrete that’s underneath these roads has broken over time, there’s an unsuitable base to hold the road up, so it slips or falls,” McReynolds said.
Kingsport will make every effort to keep the businesses along East Sullivan accessible and traffic moving as crews move block by block milling the road. The actual paving should take only a couple of days to complete, McReynolds said.
BACKGROUND INFORMATION
Expect to see more than $12 million worth of street resurfacing in Kingsport later this year. That money that will come from the city itself and from the state of Tennessee.
Kingsport breaks street resurfacing into three categories: the worst roads in town, neighborhood paving (basically where one neighborhood is targeted), and main roads (normally funded with state dollars).
Here’s a breakdown of which roads are slated for resurfacing this year and the amount of money earmarked:
• Main roads (16 miles): State Route 355 (Industry Drive), John B. Dennis Highway (from Wilcox to Stone), and a portion of Interstate 26 (from the Welcome Center to Eastern Star).
Budgeted amount: $9.9 million in state funds, $500,000 in city funds. McReynolds said possibly $2.5 million worth of that work could be pushed back to 2022.
• Neighborhood paving (16 miles): the West Ridge and Carolina Pottery area of town, with the work wrapping up by the end of summer.
Budgeted amount: $2.2 million in city funds.
• Worst roads: $200,000 in city funds. McReynolds said this amount is just the material cost, with the labor provided by city workers. These roads are located across town, including ones in Highland, Fairacres and off Memorial Boulevard.