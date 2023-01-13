“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 1967
Those words from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ring true today, 55 years after the famed civil rights leader was shot to death 500 miles from Kingsport on the other side of Tennessee.
The first Dr. King parade in Kingsport in 1968 was to remember and commemorate his teachings of non-violence only days after he was assassinated in Memphis. Since 1986 and once a year since, people from all walks of life have gathered with community leaders to walk in Kingsport to honor Dr. King’s legacy. Bad weather postponed last year’s holiday commemoration, but this year’s is scheduled for Monday.
“Marching feet announce that time has come for a given idea. When the idea is a sound one, the cause is a just one, and the demonstration a righteous one, change will be forthcoming.” “Non-violence: The Only Road to Freedom” — essay by Dr. King, 1966
The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday parade is scheduled for downtown Kingsport on Monday. The theme has always been “The End of Racism Can Come Through the Love of Christ,” but this year, there is an urgency to the teachings of Dr. King, says parade organizer Bishop Ronnie Collins.
With all the shootings and killings in America in the past year, he says, “This year’s theme is ‘In 2023, choose to love and not to hate.’ ”
“There’s a reason why the word ‘unity’ is part of the word ‘community,’ “ says Collins. “It all comes from love — love for our city, love for our neighbor, love for those less fortunate and, above all, the love for Christ. We have got to get back to that love.”
The parade will assemble at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the corner of East Center Street and East Sevier Avenue. The event will begin promptly at noon, proceeding down Center Street to the old city hall at Center and Shelby. Everyone is invited to march.
“Bring your car, your float, your bicycle, your feet and most importantly your spirit,” says Collins. “The parade is open to anybody who believes in the love of Christ and the love of Community with inclusion, diversity, equality and equity, as Dr. King believed in.
“I heard the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis of Georgia once say ‘We may have come here in different ships, but we’re in the same boat now,’ “ Collins says. “Only Dr. King’s teachings can bring us back to that one togetherness of spirit that we need.”
The parade is sponsored by the Tennessee/Virginia Fellowship Against Racism (TVFAR) and the East Tennessee Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship.
”I have the audacity to believe that people everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education, and culture for their minds and dignity, equality and freedom for their spirits” — Dr. King’s acceptance speech for the Nobel Peace Prize, 1964
Immediately after the parade on Monday, the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. in the Riverview Community Room on Wheatley Street, located beside the pickle ball courts and Head Start. Because of the weather and COVID, last year’s was a drive-thru event, but this year will be the customary dinner inside. “Because the King Day holiday is a day of service in communities,” says organizer Johnnie Mae Swagerty, “awards will be presented to those who have made a difference in helping people in the past year. It’s a prelude to the celebration of Black History Month in February.”
On the menu is barbeque and chips from Broad Street Barbeque in Kingsport, with water provided by Healthy Kingsport. The luncheon is free of charge.
The luncheon is sponsored by the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce; the New Vision Youth/South Central Kingsport Community Development, Inc.; Kingsport Parks and Recreation; and Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
”Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that” — “Loving Your Enemies” sermon by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church, Montgomery, Alabama, 1957
This year’s candlelight vigil in Dr. King’s memory will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church, 712 E. Sevier Ave. at 6 p.m. Monday. The lighting of candles has become a tradition that wraps up the holiday, and this year is no different. “Community leaders will light individual candles in honor of people, programs, organizations and agencies who have shared the benevolence that Dr. King always preached about,” Swagerty says.
The public is invited. The vigil is sponsored by New Vision Youth and Shiloh Baptist Church.
Collins says the march, the luncheon and the candlelight vigil are where Dr. King’s dreams for society still live. But they live in our hearts every day of the year.