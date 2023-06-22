John B Dennis Transportation Study

A resident looks over maps of the conceptualized changes to the interchange area of John B. Dennis Highway and East Stone Drive during an earlier public meeting.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER/chightower@sixriversmedia.com

The Tennessee Department of Transportation, in partnership with the city of Kingsport, is hosting a second public meeting to receive input on a traffic and transportation study of the John B. Dennis Highway/State Route-93 and East Stone Drive/State Route-1 interchange area.

The study aims to improve the overall safety, traffic flow and operations for all modes of transportation. The study area includes John B. Dennis Highway/State Route-93 from Memorial Boulevard to Bloomingdale Road and East Stone Drive/State Route-1 from Brookside Drive to the Kingsport Pavilion.

