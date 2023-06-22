The Tennessee Department of Transportation, in partnership with the city of Kingsport, is hosting a second public meeting to receive input on a traffic and transportation study of the John B. Dennis Highway/State Route-93 and East Stone Drive/State Route-1 interchange area.
The study aims to improve the overall safety, traffic flow and operations for all modes of transportation. The study area includes John B. Dennis Highway/State Route-93 from Memorial Boulevard to Bloomingdale Road and East Stone Drive/State Route-1 from Brookside Drive to the Kingsport Pavilion.
The meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kingsport City Hall Montgomery-Watterson Boardroom, 415 Broad Street, 3rd floor.
A formal presentation will begin at 5:45 p.m. and the public is encouraged to offer meaningful input about the study.
The purpose of this public meeting is to present the refined concepts based on the feedback received at the first public meeting which was held on May 9. Feedback received at this upcoming meeting will help finalize recommendations for the study.
TDOT kicked off the study last fall and earlier this year received more than 500 responses from an online survey asking citizens to provide feedback about the study area.
Additional written and verbal comments were provided by stakeholders at the first public meeting as residents and the project team gathered around the draft concept materials, including intersection layouts and graphics depicting how safety improvements will impact existing travel patterns.
CDM Smith of Knoxville is under contract through TDOT to study and analyze the area, specifically focused on traffic congestion and safety issues. The study will conclude by the end of the summer in the form of a report with recommendations and cost estimates.
The study costs $124,585 and is being funded through TDOT’s Urban Transportation Planning Grant program. TDOT is covering 90% of the cost with Kingsport responsible for a 10% match.