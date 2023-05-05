The Tennessee Department of Transportation, in partnership with the city of Kingsport, is hosting a public meeting to receive input on a traffic and transportation study of the John B. Dennis Highway and East Stone Drive interchange area.
The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kingsport City Hall Board Room, 415 Broad Street, third floor. A formal presentation begins at 6:15 p.m. and the public is encouraged to offer meaningful input about the study, according to a release from the city.
Kingsport officials said the purpose of this public meeting is to present potential options for improving state Route 93/John B. Dennis Highway and state Route 1/Stone Drive and explain how these options will be refined.
The study aims to improve the overall safety, traffic flow and operations for all modes of transportation. The study area includes SR 93 from Memorial Boulevard to Bloomingdale Road and SR 1 from Brookside Drive to Kingsport Pavilion.
“The study will review safety issues, future development potential, current and future traffic counts, and other items to ensure this area continues to operate efficiently and safely,” said Lesley Phillips, Kingsport’s MTPO coordinator.
TDOT kicked off the study last fall, and earlier this year received more than 500 responses from an online survey asking citizens to provide feedback about the study area.
CDM Smith of Knoxville is under contract through TDOT to gather data about the interchange and its surrounding area. This data will eventually be analyzed with CDM Smith drafting a final report by the end of the summer with recommendations and cost estimates.
The study will cost $124,585 and is being funded through TDOT’s Urban Transportation Planning Grant program. TDOT is covering 90% of the cost. Kingsport is responsible for a 10% match.