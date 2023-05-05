kingsport city logo

The Tennessee Department of Transportation, in partnership with the city of Kingsport, is hosting a public meeting to receive input on a traffic and transportation study of the John B. Dennis Highway and East Stone Drive interchange area.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kingsport City Hall Board Room, 415 Broad Street, third floor. A formal presentation begins at 6:15 p.m. and the public is encouraged to offer meaningful input about the study, according to a release from the city.

