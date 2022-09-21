National Good Neighbor Day is Sept. 28 – a day to recognize the importance of promoting kindness, respect and concern for our neighbors.
The city of Kingsport will celebrate the day with a full week, according to a press release.
National Good Neighbor Day is Sept. 28 – a day to recognize the importance of promoting kindness, respect and concern for our neighbors.
The city of Kingsport will celebrate the day with a full week, according to a press release.
Good Neighbor Week in Kingsport runs the week of Sept. 26 through Oct. 2, a city press release stated.
It’s a week to get to know the people living next door, say “Hi” to the family down the street or throw up a friendly wave to the kids cycling by.
“There are so many simple ways to build community and be a good neighbor, not just during Good Neighbor Week, but throughout the year,” said Alanna Leonberg, chair of the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission. “We hope the week will serve as a catalyst and inspire Kingsport residents to take simple steps to actively engage with one another in a positive way.”
Here are some daily activities and challenges you to make a stronger connection with neighbors:
National Good Neighbor Day was created in the early 1970s by Becky Mattson of Lakeside, Montana. In 1978, then-President Jimmy Carter officially declared the day a national holiday.
The Kingsport Neighborhood Commission is a 12-person volunteer organization that serves to strengthen Kingsport’s neighborhoods by providing a communication channel between neighborhoods and the city, as well as providing guidance on neighborhood solutions.
The city’s online Neighborhood Toolbox at www.kptneighborhoods.com provides a variety of resources in a user-friendly, easy-to-read format.
For more information about the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission visit www.kptneighborhoods.com. The commission’s next meeting is Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. at Kingsport City Hall.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.