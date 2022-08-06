KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Farmers Market will join markets across the country in celebrating the 23rd National Farmers Market Week Aug. 7-13.
About the event
The annual event is coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance and network building.
This year, the campaign’s slogan is “Farmers markets don’t just happen,” which aims to highlight the importance of market operators and all of the work that takes place behind the scenes to make markets thrive in communities across the country.
“If you’ve not been to the Kingsport Farmers Market before, next week is the perfect time to pay us a visit,” said manager Kristie Leonard. “We’ve got a wide variety of farmers, vendors and artisans, and you might just be surprised by everything we have to offer.”
About the Farmers Market
The Kingsport Farmers Market began in 1977 and currently hosts more than 110 farmers and crafters selling an assortment of products from fresh produce to local meats, baked goods and handmade crafts. National Farmers Market Week is a celebration of these vendors and of the benefits of having local produce and goods available to the community.
To join in the celebration, be sure to snap a picture of you and your family at the farmers market and use the hashtag #farmersmarketweek on social media.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.