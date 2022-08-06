Kingsport Farmers' Market

A bounty of fresh veggies can be found at the Kingsport Farmers Market. The market will join markets across the country in celebrating the 23rd National Farmers Market Week Aug. 7-13.

 Richard Currie

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Farmers Market will join markets across the country in celebrating the 23rd National Farmers Market Week Aug. 7-13.

The Kingsport Farmers Market is open on Wednesday and Saturday mornings. For more information, visit www.kingsportfarmersmarket.org.

